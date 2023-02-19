 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese balloons stoke American paranoia with extraterrestrials

Sundeep Khanna
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Surveys reveal that more than 90 percent of all Americans have at least heard or read something about UFOs, and 55 percent of them believe they are for real.

The sheer number of balloons sparked talk of them being UFOs on the prowl. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

A series of balloons that appeared mysteriously over American skies, have again drummed up the eternal American obsession with aliens. For those who believe, and that’s a majority of the men in the country, suspicion of other worlds being involved were confirmed after a US general in charge of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, didn’t rule out the possibility that the three objects shot from the skies over the US and Canada might be of extraterrestrial origins.

The balloons were initially suspected to be Chinese spy platforms, till so many of them were found floating around that the need was felt for a new theory. And what better than UFOs on the prowl.

It was in 1947 when a civilian pilot, out searching for the wreckage of a marine aircraft that could net him a cool $5,000 in reward, sighted an unusual formation of nine craft travelling much faster than any jet of the time could. According to a piece in the Wired, he claimed later that he had told a reporter that the objects skipped like saucers on water, referring to their motion and not their shape. Through the time-honoured process of Chinese whispers, this soon became a sensational headline in the Chicago Sun “Supersonic Flying Saucers Sighted by Idaho Pilot.”