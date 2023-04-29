 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border unlikely to cool down as India reads China the riot act

Pranay Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

The tension at the LAC is likely to prevail as talks between senior military officials failed to produce any results, and neither did the meeting between the two defence ministers.

A disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) looks remote after a meeting on Thursday between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.

Singh candidly told Li that the entire basis of bilateral relations has eroded because of China’s violation of existing agreements.

The meeting of the two defence ministers took place in the background of a military stand-off between the two sides from May 2020, after Chinese soldiers unilaterally tried to violate the agreed status quo at the LAC, the informal border between the two sides.

At their first meeting on Thursday, Singh decided to give a frank assessment of the prevailing situation at the border and how it has impacted Sino-Indian relations.