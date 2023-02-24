 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets: FAA

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (Representative image - REUTERS/Randall Hill)

Boeing Co (BA.N) has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday.

Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said.

"The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.

Boeing said in reviewing certification records it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation."