Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival in 2023

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasuries have gained over 10% in the past month, while UK-based fixed income funds saw inflows of 1.09 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) in November, the highest in two years, according to fund network Calastone.

Many of the world's big bond fund managers, from BlackRock to Vanguard, are optimistic that sovereign debt markets have turned a corner after a rout in 2022 with peak inflation and interest rates finally in sight.

After a year that has seen the worst ever bond market returns after its No. 1 enemy - inflation - soared, optimism is returning. Signs that inflation pressures are abating means central banks can let up on aggressive rate rises.

"It's too early to call the end of potential pressure on interest rates but the extreme volatility is over and ... the bludgeoning of the financial system by the Fed is over," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, which manages $8 trillion worth of assets.

An anticipated half-point Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday, will take its policy rate to 4.25%-4.50%, from near zero in March, the swiftest rise since Fed Chair Paul Volcker battled an even worse inflation flare-up over four decades ago.

BlackRock sees short-term government bonds as attractive; Europe's largest fund manager, Amundi, says "bonds are back" in 2023.