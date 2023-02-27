 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Betty Boothroyd, first female UK Commons speaker, dies at 93

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Boothroyd, who presided over the Commons’ often raucous debates with no-nonsense humour between 1992 and 2000, died Sunday at a hospital in Cambridge, southern England.

Betty Boothroyd, the former Speaker of the House of Commons in Britain's Parliament, addresses a People's Vote rally calling for a second referendum on Britain's European Union membership, in London, Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Betty Boothroyd, the first — and so far only — female speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, has died, parliamentary authorities said Monday. She was 93.

Boothroyd, who presided over the Commons’ often raucous debates with no-nonsense humour between 1992 and 2000, died Sunday at a hospital in Cambridge, southern England.

Born in Dewsbury, northern England, in 1929, Boothroyd worked as a dancer in a chorus line troupe called the Tiller Girls before entering politics. She worked as an assistant to several lawmakers and, after several unsuccessful runs, was elected to Parliament in 1973 for the Labour Party.

Nineteen years later, she became the first woman to be elected speaker by lawmakers in the 700-year history of the role.