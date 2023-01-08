 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As China lifts pandemic border controls, mixed feelings at home and abroad

New York Times
Jan 08, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

On Sunday, China fully opened its borders for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, welcoming visitors without strict quarantine requirements and allowing its citizens to go overseas once again just as the travel period for Lunar New Year, typically the busiest season, begins.

China's harsh measures to control coronavirus have drawn global scrutiny. (Image credit: Reuters)

Over the past three years, Zhou Wanhui, a Hong Kong resident, has visited her parents in China just three times. Although they live only two hours away by train, COVID restrictions made it so difficult to cross the Hong Kong border into mainland China that one of Zhou’s trips included a three-hour flight to Shanghai and nearly a month of quarantine in two cities.

Families like Zhou’s — kept apart for weddings and funerals, birthdays and graduations — are finally preparing for less arduous reunions.

On Sunday, China fully opened its borders for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, welcoming visitors without strict quarantine requirements and allowing its citizens to go overseas once again just as the travel period for Lunar New Year, typically the busiest season, begins. In Hong Kong’s airport, hundreds of people waited to check in for flights to cities in the south like Xiamen and Chongqing and in the north like Beijing and Tianjin, but the arrivals hall was more quiet. Many of the city’s border checkpoints were reopened; empty transportation halls filled up with groups of people, and shuttered storefronts were open once again.

Zhou, 22, a university student, texted her parents that she planned to be home for Lunar New Year on Jan. 22. “Wow, this is such happy news! The border is finally open,” her parents wrote back with a line of thumbs-up emoji.

But unease, from both travelers and nations that have long waited to welcome deep-pocketed Chinese tourists again, has tempered the celebratory mood.

As China swiftly abandoned COVID restrictions, a ferocious outbreak has ripped through the country in recent weeks, causing chaos in hospitals and putting pressure on health care workers. Beijing’s decision, announced less than two weeks ago, to open its borders has left many surprised, confused and cautious.