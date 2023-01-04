 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple’s slide topples last stock in $2 trillion club

Bloomberg
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Apple fell 3.7% on Tuesday, closing at its lowest since June 2021 as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount and investors lose faith in a reprieve from higher interest rates.

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney (Image: Bloomberg)

A steady slide in Apple Inc. shares pushed the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion, the latest casualty in the tech stock rout.

Apple fell 3.7% on Tuesday, closing at its lowest since June 2021 as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount and investors lose faith in a reprieve from higher interest rates. The slump sent Apple’s market value to $1.99 trillion, ending its reign as the last company to sport a $2 trillion valuation after Microsoft Corp. and oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated in 2022.

The milestone marks a fall from grace for Apple. The stock spent much of the past year outperforming the S&P 500 Index but has stumbled in recent weeks amid fears that iPhone production problems in China will ruin holiday sales, the company’s most important period.

Exactly a year ago, Apple’s shares briefly rallied to climb above $3 trillion in market value as the S&P 500 hit a record high.

The four largest US technology and internet companies lost more than $3 trillion in market value in 2022, amid soaring inflation and slowing sales growth that surged during the Covid-19 pandemic. December was Apple’s worst month since May 2019 with a decline of 12%, steeper than the 9% decline for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index in the same period.

IPhone Production Woes