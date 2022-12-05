 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysis | Protests over Zero-Covid policy unlikely to trigger political change in China

Pranay Sharma
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

Xi Jinping is caught in a bind. Letting protestors go scot-free might encourage similar or bolder protests in the future. But cracking down on them will worsen the current situation

The protests posed the first major test for President Xi Jinping barely a month after he was given a record third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (File image)

After facing unprecedented countrywide protests against its strict pandemic measures, China began to loosen restrictions on its Zero-Covid policy over the weekend. The latest move raised hope that the government was finally thinking of abandoning the policy that has been in place for three years causing serious damage to the economy and affecting normal life in China.

The pandemic restrictions were blamed for the toll in a deadly residential fire in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region last month, which killed 10 people and injuring nine others. Against the backdrop of the tension that has been building among people for months, the incident acted as a trigger for protests in Shanghai and other big cities and university campuses, against the country’s severe pandemic controls.

The protests posed the first major test for President Xi Jinping barely a month after he was given a record third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Open defiance is rare in China, especially when directed at the central government and the ruling Communist Party. Since the brutal suppression of the 1989 Tiananmen Square movement that sought to bring political reforms in the Chinese Communist Party, there have been several protests in the country. But they were mostly over wages or compensation for acquired land, none tried to challenge China’s political system.

However, the protests that erupted last week across multiple cities appear more worrisome for the country’s leadership. In more than 30 years, China has not seen such simultaneous and spontaneous protests that cut across social groups.

“We do not want COVID-19 tests. We want freedom,” the demonstrators chanted, expressing their anger against restrictions on their movement in various cities of China. A few protesters called for Xi’s resignation. But most observers do not see the current unrest as looking for political changes in China.