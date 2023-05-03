 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMD shares sink on forecast miss as PC market remains weak

May 03, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

The company also missed analyst estimates for PC and data center chips sales for the first quarter, and its shares fell over 6% in extended trading.

Advanced Micro Devices shares slumped on Tuesday after the chipmaker forecast quarterly sales below estimates due to a weak PC market, overshadowing the company's optimism that the chip market would start to recover in the second half of 2023.

The company also missed analyst estimates for PC and data center chips sales for the first quarter, and its shares fell over 6% in extended trading.

That stood in contrast to rival Intel Corp (INTC.O), whose shares rose nearly 3% in extended trading. Intel last week said the PC market would start rebounding in the second half, raising Intel's margins with it.

While analysts had watched AMD grab market share in the data center after Intel delayed ramping up the shipping of its most powerful data center processor chip code, named Sapphire Rapids, for over a year, some said they were seeing AMD now stall.