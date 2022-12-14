 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ADB trims growth outlook for developing Asia as headwinds persist

Dec 14, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

The Manila-based lender said in a supplement to its Asia Development Outlook report it expected 2022 growth in developing Asia to slow to 4.2%, down slightly from its 4.3% forecast in September and marking the fifth time the outlook was downgraded.

The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next as the region faces persistent headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's COVID-19 policies, and a slowing global economy.

For next year, the combined bloc's economy, which includes China and India, is projected to grow 4.6%, much slower than its previous projection of 4.9%.

"Recovery in developing Asia is expected to continue but lose steam," the ADB said in the report released on Wednesday.

Growth in China will likely be slower than previously thought with the world's second-largest economy seen expanding 3.0% this year and 4.3% next year, weaker than the ADB's earlier forecasts of 3.3% and 4.5%, respectively.

"Economic activity in the PRC (People's Republic of China) remains hampered by sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, zero-COVID restrictions, and continued weakness in the property market," the ADB said.