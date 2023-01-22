 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
25 years later, looking for lessons in the Clinton scandal

New York Times
Jan 22, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

The current White House imbroglio, while hardly as titillating or politically dangerous, is a case study in what today’s political actors took away from that unseemly-but-can’t-look-away episode.

2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

The story was as tawdry as they come: The president of the United States had been having sex with a former White House intern in the space off the Oval Office and now was being investigated for lying under oath and obstructing justice to cover it up.

The newspaper that landed on doorsteps around Washington that morning, 25 years ago Saturday, kicked off a furor that led to the first presidential impeachment trial in 130 years and transformed politics in the capital as President Bill Clinton battled for survival. A quarter-century later, the lessons are still being debated with each successive scandal.

The current White House imbroglio, while hardly as titillating or politically dangerous, is a case study in what today’s political actors took away from that unseemly-but-can’t-look-away episode. Some Democrats complain that President Joe Biden’s team, now confronting a federal investigation, failed to heed the best practices drawn from the Clinton experience while others insist that it is, in critical ways, following the playbook.

The discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and private office prompted his own attorney general, Merrick Garland, to appoint a special counsel to look into the matter, much as Clinton’s attorney general, Janet Reno, felt compelled to authorize independent counsel Ken Starr to investigate her president’s efforts to hide his encounters with Monica Lewinsky, the former intern. No one thinks the two are equivalent, but in the post-Clinton-and-Starr Washington, every such moment is measured against the history of that turn-of-the-century spectacle.

“The investigation of President Clinton sparked by the explosive news of his affair with Monica Lewinsky ushered in a new era,” said Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University and author of “The Death of American Virtue: Clinton vs. Starr.” Although the affair had nothing to do with the original Whitewater real estate allegations being investigated by Starr, “opponents in Washington began connecting dots that didn’t connect. Ever since, presidents can face danger around every corner.”

With the virtue of hindsight, the episode has been reevaluated repeatedly over the years. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many felt the obsession with Clinton’s sex life and legal misconduct had been ludicrously misdirected. In a later era, with another president accused of instigating an insurrection to overturn an election, lying about extramarital romps in the West Wing hardly seems serious.