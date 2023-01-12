GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Auto expo 2023: Maruti launches 5-door Jimny, SUV Fronx | Live
Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Nexa at Auto Expo 2023. Tune into this live stream where Maruti Suzuki Nexa announces its new SUVs range.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#AutoExpo
#maruti
#Maruti Suzuki
#Nexa
#SUVs
#video
first published: Jan 12, 2023 10:13 am