“Living Bridge..” Modi Congratulates Rishi Sunak | Sunak Becomes UK PM | Leaders React

Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, Anand Mahindra wish Rishi Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was the frontrunner to win the Tory party leadership earlier this year when he lost to Liz Truss. But just six weeks after her time at 10 Downing Street, Truss resigned amid mounting criticism of her economic policies.
On 24th October, 2022, Sunak was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister of the UK.
Watch how several world leaders along with known personalities around the world had to say about Sunak’s election.