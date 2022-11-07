 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup Stories: Metalbook

Nov 07, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Pulkit Baldev, Co-founder, Metalbook, sets sight on global expansion after seeing domestic success by partnering with IDFC FIRST Bank and talks about the journey of digitizing the capital intensive metal industry.

first published: Nov 7, 2022 11:21 am
