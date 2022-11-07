Startup Stories: Metalbook

GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Nov 07, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
Pulkit Baldev, Co-founder, Metalbook, sets sight on global expansion after seeing domestic success by partnering with IDFC FIRST Bank and talks about the journey of digitizing the capital intensive metal industry.
