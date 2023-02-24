 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian abstains in UNGA vote on Russia-Ukraine war. Here is why

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

India was among 32 countries that abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday (February 23) on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter. The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine". The resolution called upon member states and international organisations to redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter. Watch why India voted to abstain!

first published: Feb 24, 2023 08:00 pm