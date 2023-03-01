 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Mobile Congress 2023 | Realme launches the world fastest charging phone | Realme GT3

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Realme has launched Realme GT3, its next-generation speed flagship with the world's fastest charging, at Mobile World Congress 2023. Realme will be the first brand to mass produce the 240W fast charging technology. With a ground-breaking 240W, the Realme GT3 offers not only the fastest charging ever, but will also be the fastest charging power for years to come, as it has reached the maximum charging power possible under USB-C standards. Watch the video to find more details on the world’s fastest-charging phone

TAGS: #'Fly Ash Battery' #battery #Mobile World Congress #Realme #realmeGT3 #video
first published: Mar 1, 2023 05:34 pm