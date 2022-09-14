Why is there a race to make semiconductors & how Vedanta-Foxconn Gujarat unit will ease chip shortage?

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources, announced that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture had selected Gujarat for setting up its display fabrication and semiconductor facility with an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Soon after the announcement, the pact attracted the ire of the Maharashtra Opposition against the Shinde government as the project went to Gujarat. Watch Moneycontrol's Rachita Prasad in conversation with Karunya Rao, as the former decodes the fine print of the announcement and what it means for India Inc.