 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

Why are NFT marketplaces shutting shop? | Crypto News

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

While the euphoria may have come off, the street believes that NFTs will continue to be adopted by video games, artwork, music, and digital collectable industries. In this video, we explain to you why NFTs are shutting shop.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptonews #digital collectible #metaverse #NFTs #Non-fungible tokens #video
first published: Mar 2, 2023 06:16 pm