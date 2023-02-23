 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty Bank & Nifty IT: Why The Trend Reversal In 2023 And Which Stocks To Bet On? | Stock Markets

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Last year, the Nifty IT index had given negative returns to the tune of over 25% and was among the worst sectoral performers. In 2023, this index has given 7% returns on a YTD basis, emerging as the top performer among other sectoral indices. While the benchmark Nifty 50 is down 1% so far this year. Meanwhile, its the complete opposite for banks in 2023 so far. In this video, we take stock of the divergent moves in both IT and banks and what stocks are analysts betting on from these 2 sectors. Watch here!

 

