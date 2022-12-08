GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Stocks
Gujarat Election Results 2022: 5 factors that worked for the BJP | Explained
Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
Gujarat election results are here and once again the Modi factor came to play for the assembly polls. But what were the other factors that led to BJP’s win in Gujarat? Moneycontrol's Deputy Editor, Shweta Punj explains.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#BJP
#Gujarat Elections
#Modi
#Politics
#State elections
#video
first published: Dec 8, 2022 07:24 pm