 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMutual Funds

Live: Debt Mutual Funds Lose LTCG Taxation Benefit; Decoding The Impact | Finance Bill 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

In a major blow, a proposal to remove long-term tax benefits on debt mutual fund investments was passed in the Parliament as part of amendments to the Finance Bill. This applies to the investments made on or after April 1, 2023. The indexation advantage of debt MFs will be lost. Investments in bonds, gold, and international funds have an indexation advantage. Gains on debt funds, gold funds, and international funds held for more than 3 years are currently taxed at 20% with indexation. Watch Latha Venkatesh and Nandita Khemka discuss the Debt MF Amendment Proposal and its implications.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #debt fund #finance #Finance Bill #LTCG #mutual fund #tax benefits #video
first published: Mar 24, 2023 02:38 pm