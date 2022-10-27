 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Will ICICI Bank Continue To Outperform Its Peers After Strong Q2 | Ideas For Profit

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

ICICI Bank has not only outperformed the benchmark Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, but has also delivered higher returns compared to HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. The lender’s robust earnings performance in the second quarter substantiates the stock’s huge outperformance. Given the clean and strong balance sheet, the odds favour ICICI Bank in delivering strong earnings growth in the coming quarters as well. So will the stock continue to rally and does it make sense to buy into it at current levels? Watch this video to know more.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ICICI Bank #stock market #Stocks to buy #top stocks #trending stocks #video
first published: Oct 27, 2022 08:31 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.