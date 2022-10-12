GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Why You Should Buy Varun Beverages Despite Recent Rally | Ideas For Profit
Moneycontrol News
Oct 12, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo outside the US. While the share price has run up quite a bit in the short term, MC Pro recommends investors to buy the shares. Here’s why
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#stock market
#Stocks to buy
#trending stock
#Varun Beverages
#video
first published: Oct 12, 2022 08:36 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.