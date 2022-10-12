 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why You Should Buy Varun Beverages Despite Recent Rally | Ideas For Profit

Oct 12, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo outside the US. While the share price has run up quite a bit in the short term, MC Pro recommends investors to buy the shares. Here’s why

