Stock Market Live: Why Are Domestic Investors Turning Sellers Despite Rally?| Hero, Titan In Focus

Nov 04, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

European markets end lower after Bank of England implements a 75 basis point rate hike a day after a similar action by the US Fed. The bank also notes that its projections for growth and inflation indicated a “very challenging” outlook for the UK economy as it looks to bring inflation back towards its 2 percent target. And, on the show today, we’ll be discussing why domestic investors are turning sellers despite the recent rally. Stocks in the spotlight today: Hero Moto, Titan, Schneider Electric & Blue Star

