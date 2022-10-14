 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: What does the Infosys buyback mean for its stock | Markets with Santo & CJ

Moneycontrol News
Oct 14, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Infosys has announced a $1.1 billion share buyback plan alongside strong Q2 earnings. Watch Santo and CJ discuss what the buyback plan can do for the stock plus listen to their thoughts on Angel One, Mindtree, and GM Breweries.

Oct 14, 2022
