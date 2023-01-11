GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock Market LIVE: Positive global cues, can markets snap out of bear grip? | Defence stocks in focus | Opening Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
Positive global cues indicate that markets may snap out of bear grip, oil prices drop as US inventories rise. Stocks in focus are Adani Wilmar, KR Choksey, PC Jeweller and Tata Motors. Defence stocks also in the limelight - watch to find out why!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Adani Wilmar
#defence stocks
#KR Choksey
#markets
#Nifty
#PC Jeweller
#Sensex
#Tata Motors
#video
first published: Jan 11, 2023 08:57 am