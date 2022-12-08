 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Live: Metal shares rally to continue? Lodha, Sobha Developers, Triveni Engg in focus

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

European markets closed lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears. What explains the strong surge in metals basket? Also in focus today will be real estate players – Lodha and Sobha, along with Triveni Engineering and Lumax Industries.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #livemarket #Lodha #Lumax Industries #sharemarket #Sobha #stockmarket #Triveni Engg
first published: Dec 8, 2022 08:26 am