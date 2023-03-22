LIVE: Will US Fed Opt For A 25 Bps Rate Hike Amid Banking Crisis? All Eyes On Powell’s Commentary

World markets are keenly awaiting US Fed’s interest rate decision that will be announced later today. The US central bank is expected to increase interest rates by a quarter point, even with concerns about stress in the banking system. Futures markets are pricing in a roughly 80% chance for a rate rise but a fraction of the markets are also hoping for a pause on rate hikes. All eyes will be on US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary on future rate hike path, inflation and growth projections and the issues with US regional banks. What will the Fed do as it faces a tough choice amid the banking turmoil and its inflation fight? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair to know more!