Commodities Live: Steel hits 7-month high; Copper scales 3-week peak

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Steel at 7 month high above CNY4250 a tonne. Reopening after lockdowns. World steel production in January 2023 at 145.3 million tonnes. Copper prices surge to three-week high. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

