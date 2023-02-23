GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Commodities Live: Steel hits 7-month high; Copper scales 3-week peak
Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
Steel at 7 month high above CNY4250 a tonne. Reopening after lockdowns. World steel production in January 2023 at 145.3 million tonnes. Copper prices surge to three-week high. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#business news
#Commodities
#Commodity
#Copper
#Gold
#News
#silver
#steel
#trading
#video
first published: Feb 23, 2023 01:23 pm