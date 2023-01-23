 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Metal Prices Keep Firm; Copper In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Copper prices have reached a seven-month high as China's local premiums surge. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.

first published: Jan 23, 2023 01:18 pm