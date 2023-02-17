Stock Market Live: Nifty consolidates near 18,000; realty, PSU banks drag | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty trades near 18,000 as market slips on profit-booking amid weak global cues. IT and realty sectors are among the tp sectoral laggards today. Nestle emerges as the top Nifty loser after the management says volumes moderated on the back of price hikes in low unit packs. Energy and metal shares upbeat; ONGC, Tata Steel among gainers today. Meanwhile, there could be a takeover battle brewing between auto ancillary companies Minda Corp and Pricol. This morning a large deal took place in Pricol and sources indicate Minda could have been the buyer. Get a lowdown on all the market action in this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota!