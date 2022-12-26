 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: ICICI-Videocon Loan Case: Venugopal Dhoot Arrested, What Next?

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

The CBI has arrested Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in a ICICI's loan fraud case. What next? Catch live with Moneycontrol's Nandita Khemka & Dinesh Unnikrishnan for more details.

first published: Dec 26, 2022 01:59 pm