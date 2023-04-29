 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Demand for both new & pre-owned luxury cars rise | Merc, BMW, Audi, Lamborghini sales vroom!

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Luxury vehicles have been making a mark on Indian roads for the past few years, and it seems like this trend is only going to accelerate in 2023. As the Indian economy continues to grow, more and more people are looking to upgrade their cars to more premium models. Luxury cars, in particular, are becoming more accessible as prices become more competitive and financing options become more attractive. Watch the video to find out the growth in the luxury car segment and what’s in store for it in the future.

first published: Apr 29, 2023 12:51 pm