Commodities LIVE: Energy prices decline on weak China growth expectations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Energy prices are on the on decline due to weak China growth estimates. Crude oil price is also under pressure. Catch Manisha Gupta live for all the action in the commodities markets!

