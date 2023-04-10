 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your Ultimate Investment in Love: How Vows For Eternity is disrupting the matrimonial game

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Redefining marriages & matchmaking with Vows For Eternity.

The business of finding love is often packed with emotions, but like any carefully curated Investment portfolio, it requires rigorous research, attention to detail, and a personalised Strategy to yield the best returns for a lifetime. Enter Vows For Eternity, the personalised, Global matrimonial service that’s shaking up the game. Led by the celebrated matchmaker and Founder CEO Anuradha Gupta, this New York-headquartered firm has an established Presence in London, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai and Toronto.

In a conversation with Money Control, Anuradha addresses how the path to finding a life Partner no longer has to be an endless waiting contest decided by the universe. The brand’s Premium matrimonial member pool and a wholly offline, curated target search, led by Human Intelligence, can lead you to ‘The One’.

1. Why is Vows For Eternity the premium choice for global professionals seeking a match?