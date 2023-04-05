Your tooth brushing routine could be causing acne. Viral video explains how

Worried about spots and pimples on your chin? According to one viral video, your tooth brushing habits could be to blame.

In a video that has gone massively viral on TikTok, a dermatology researcher explains how brushing teeth at the wrong time could be the reason behind your breakouts. The researcher, who goes by Dr.mehss online, claims that you should not brush your teeth after washing your face as it can lead to acne.

Harmful bacteria from the mouth and teeth could spread to the skin, which in turn can cause skin around the mouth and on the chin to break out, she explains.

Instead, Dr.mehss recommends brushing your teeth before you begin your skincare routine. This way, the bacteria will be washed away with cleansing and your skin won’t get irritated.

The viral video has been viewed over 4 million times on TikTok and 2 million times on Instagram. Reactions were mixed – whereas some claimed they experienced breakouts even after brushing before cleansing, others said her method showed results.

While opinions on social media may differ, it turns out that brushing teeth before washing the face could actually have benefits. News website Well + Good spoke to a dentist and a dermatologist last year who both agreed that chemicals in toothpastes can irritate the skin.

“Toothpaste residue can irritate the skin… You should always wash your face after brushing your teeth,” confirmed New York dentist Richard Lipari.

Moneycontrol News