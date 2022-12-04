 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

The favourites among short looping videos in 2022.

Texters around the world know how efficient GIFs are at conveying emotions. GIFs were very much part of online interactions in 2022, 10 were particularly favoured.

Giphy, the largest platform for free short looping videos, has revealed the most-used and viewed GIFs this year. Take a look:

Zendaya's "Thank You" from Euphoria

Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show.

Unsurprisingly, an emotionally charged scene from the show was the most popular GIF of 2o22.