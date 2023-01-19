 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 points about Vinesh Phogat, who accused wrestling federation chief of sexual harassment

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Olympian Vinesh Phogat won her first international gold in 2014. Here are some facts about her.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at a protest in Delhi on January 18.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat made headlines this week when she alleged that the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had sexually harassed  women wrestlers for many years.

The 28-year-old was joined by other prominent wrestlers, including Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik, at a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations.

Phogat said she had not suffered sexual harassment herself but knew about 20 women who did. "I have received death threats from people who are close to the WFI President," she claimed.

Amid the raging controversy, here are 10 things to know about Vinesh Phogat:

- Vinesh Phogat is the winner of three Commonwealth Games gold medals in wrestling and one Asian Games gold medal. She also won a bronze at the World Championships in 2019.