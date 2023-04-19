World Liver Day 2023: Signs of fatty liver that can manifest on your face

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19 to raise awareness about liver health and diseases. The liver is an accessory digestive organ that helps remove toxins from blood, produces bile, regulates blood sugar levels and performs several other crucial functions to keep us fit and healthy. Diseases like hepatitis, liver cancer and liver cirrhosis can affect the functioning of the liver and have serious consequences. However, the most common chronic liver disease is Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a term to denote a range of conditions caused by fat build-up in the liver. Fatty liver occurs when the liver stores too much fat in its cells. It happens when your diet is too rich in calories and fat, and if your lifestyle is too sedentary. Symptoms are few and can usually go unnoticed, but if left unchecked, fatty liver can lead to bigger problems.

Since the symptoms of fatty liver are subtle, it is important to be extra vigilant about them. In fact, the theme for World Liver Day 2023 is “Be vigilant, do a regular liver check-up, fatty liver can affect anyone.”

Here are some ways in which fatty liver can show up on your face and skin:

1. Puffiness Fatty liver can manifest itself as puffiness of the face. According to Healthline, fatty liver can interfere with the organ's ability to make proteins, impair blood flow and fluid removal. All of this can lead to your face looking puffier.

Heatwave alert in India: These states are shutting schools and taking precautions. Details 2. Rash on the face Liver diseases can also impair the body’s ability to absorb nutrients like zinc. When a zinc deficiency occurs in the body, it can lead to dermatitis - a skin condition in which the skin becomes red and swollen. Therefore, if you notice unexplained rashes on your face, they could be a result of fatty liver. 3. Itching Fatty liver disease can lead to itchy skin because of an excess of bile salts. These bile salts can accumulate under the skin, which in turn can cause itching.

