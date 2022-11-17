 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will proposed drug database resolve lax monitoring of quality?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Officially, the government has maintained that there is nothing wrong with the drug-quality monitoring regime. But the move to set up a panel to create a repository of medicines licensed and marketed in India is being seen as an admission of loopholes in the system.

Earlier this month, India’s apex drug regulator formed a 7-member panel to prepare the country's first-ever National Drugs Database, saying that such a registry would empower consumers and improve the mechanism to monitor the quality of drugs in circulation.

The development comes amid doubts being raised over whether contaminated cough syrups made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals led to the deaths of nearly 70 children in The Gambia, as indicated by the World Health Organization in September.

Following the WHO alert, Indian authorities had raided Maiden Pharma’s units in Sonepat and had ordered the suspension of all production there after finding glaring good manufacturing practice violations.

However, the Indian government’s demand for the causal assessment report, to ascertain if the children died because they consumed the allegedly spurious drugs — has not been met yet by the WHO.  Authorities in The Gambia, too, have raised questions over the deaths, saying that all of them may not have occurred due to the contaminated medicine.

But sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation say that internal discussions, held in the aftermath of the tragedy, led to the recognition that there was poor quality control of drugs manufactured in a large number of units due to slack supervision by state drug administrations.

The new committee, formed under the chairmanship of a joint Drug Controller General of India, has now been tasked with preparing a database on drugs. It will include information such as their dosage, form, strength, details of the manufacturer, marketer and importer.