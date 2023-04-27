'Why landlords don’t like renting to bachelors': Pics of trashed Bengaluru apartment go viral

Renting in Bengaluru is a tough task, especially if you are unmarried - or a ‘bachelor,’ in popular parlance. It is a fact generally accepted that landlords in India prefer renting their properties out to families or married couples, with some residential societies even prohibiting renting to bachelors. This unwritten rule has been hotly debated on social media several times, and the debate has been renewed thanks to a recent Reddit post.

One landlord recently shared a Reddit post showing the sorry state in which his tenant left his Bengaluru apartment. The landlord said his tenant was an educated man who worked at a large MNC in Bengaluru.

“Why landlords don't rent to Bachelors and take security deposit,” the Redditor wrote while sharing the pictures which have since been deleted. In his now-deleted post, he explained that he rented his 2BHK apartment to a bachelor for Rs 17,000 a month and took Rs 85,000 as security deposit.

However, the tenant 'disappeared' after paying rent for three to four months, before calling his landlord up to say he needed to vacate the flat. "Something was very suspicious and decided to visit the flat and I see this condition, he left for his 'home town' without even closing the windows," the landlord wrote on Reddit.

His pictures show dozens of empty alcohol bottles strewn across the apartment, the kitchen in disarray and garbage left to rot on the floor. While the pics were deleted from Reddit, they quickly found their way to Twitter where they have sparked a heated debate.

Many people used the pics as justification for not renting their properties to single men or women, while others argued that marital status has nothing to do with how neatly one keeps their place.

“It's a rare case, 98% of bachelors clean up after themselves,” wrote one person in the comments section. “I have 5 studio apartments which I rent out irrespective of marital status, gender or religion. I have a good legal contract and a security deposit which is only returned after a thorough inspection of the apartment for damages and cleanliness,” another countered. Some called it a “terrible” state to leave the property in and criticised the tenant. On the flipside, others argued that landlords in Bengaluru typically ask for six months’ rent as security deposit, if not more, and as such can easily afford to have the place cleaned professionally once the tenant leaves.

Moneycontrol News