 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Why Japan is offering 1 million yen per child to move out of Tokyo, other big cities

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

While the money will be paid only to families who move out of greater Tokyo, they may also get the fee if they move to the mountainous areas within the city limits.

Japan will pay Tokyo, Osaka residents to move to rural areas. (Representational)

TAGS: #Japan #Japan incentive #Japan population #Japan rural areas #Tokyo
first published: Jan 5, 2023 02:22 pm