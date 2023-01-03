Who was Ken Block, rally driver and YouTuber killed in snowmobile accident?

Ken Block, a rally driver and internet sensation, died on Monday after a snowmobile accident in Utah, United States. He was 55. His death left his fans and followers in shock. He famously and successfully made a switch from action sports marketing to motorsports filmmaking and content creation.

He was a part of Hoonigan Racing Division that competes in the American Rally Association and was the co-founder of shoe brand DC Shoes. Two decades later, in 2004, he sold his stakes in the shoe company that was founded in 1984 and focused on building an auto apparel brand called Hoonigan Industries.

Block, best known for his stunts behind the wheel, became hugely popular after he began sharing his videos on YouTube where he has 1.94 million subscribers. On Instagram, he has over 7.6 million followers.

Rallying career

Ken Block began his rallying career in 2005. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rally cross medals at the X Games.

He has appeared on the BBC show “Top Gear”. One of the epsidoes ebcasem controversial when he and actor Matt LeBlanc drove around London.

Block produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series, which began in 2008, racked up millions of views on YouTube. Family Block is married to Lucy. The couple has three children. Their 16-year-old daughter Lia is also a driver, TMZ reported. In 2022, he raced the American Rally Association Championship alongside Lucy and Lia. His love for his work Ken Block was described as a “four-wheel entertainer” by Racer, thanks to his love for competition, content creation, media events, and appearances. “At the end of the day, I race cars because I genuinely love to do it. And we turn that into entertainment, and entertaining people that are fans of all this sort of content, so that can range from a simple Instagram post to a 20-minute video on YouTube,” he told the website in a 2020 interview.

