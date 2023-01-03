 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who was Ken Block, rally driver and YouTuber killed in snowmobile accident?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Ken Block's accident occurred in Utah's Wasatch County. He was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

Ken Block began his rallying career in 2005. (Image credit: kblock43/Instagram)

Ken Block, a rally driver and internet sensation, died on Monday after a snowmobile accident in Utah, United States. He was 55. His death left his fans and followers in shock. He famously and successfully made a switch from action sports marketing to motorsports filmmaking and content creation.

He was a part of Hoonigan Racing Division that competes in the American Rally Association and was the co-founder of shoe brand DC Shoes. Two decades later, in 2004, he sold his stakes in the shoe company that was founded in 1984 and focused on building an auto apparel brand called Hoonigan Industries.

Block, best known for his stunts behind the wheel, became hugely popular after he began sharing his videos on YouTube where he has 1.94 million subscribers. On Instagram, he has over 7.6 million followers.

Rallying career

Ken Block began his rallying career in 2005. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rally cross medals at the X Games.

He has appeared on the BBC show “Top Gear”. One of the epsidoes ebcasem controversial when he and actor Matt LeBlanc drove around London.