Who is Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old who stabbed Salman Rushdie?

Moneycontrol News
Aug 13, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

New York state police has identified Hadi Matar as the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie at a literary event on Friday.

Matar is currently in police custody. Here is what we know so far about Rushdie's attacker:

The attack and aftermath

Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following the stabbing.

The British author of "The Satanic Verses", which sparked fury among some Muslims, had to be airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery following the attack.

"Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that Rushdie could not speak.

(With inputs from AFP)

TAGS: #Hadi Matar #Salman Rushdie
first published: Aug 13, 2022 02:17 pm
