When Rishi Sunak enjoyed South Indian food at this iconic Bengaluru restaurant

Congratulatory posts have been pouring in for Rishi Sunak, who is all set to become the UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin. Among those who congratulated the incoming UK PM was Vidyarthi Bhavan – the iconic Bengaluru restaurant where Sunak dined when visiting the city.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of billionaire Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty. Vidyarthi Bhavan counts Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law Sudha Murthy among its many high-profile patrons, so it’s not surprising to see that Sunak visited the South Indian restaurant when in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty generous donors, support innovation

The Twitter handle of Vidyarthi Bhavan shared an undated picture of Sunak, 42, at the restaurant. “Rishi Sunak is going to become the next PM of UK. Happy to know that he will be the first Indian-origin & the youngest British Prime Minister,” the restaurant tweeted.

“We wish him good luck & may he become the most successful PM of UK by sailing through all the turbulence,” it added.

In 2018, Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, had attended the 75th anniversary event of Vidyarthi Bhavan. She revealed that any family celebration always included a dosa party at the restaurant. “I appreciate the efforts of Arun Adiga, a young engineer who stood by his father Ramakrishna Adiga to continue the services of Vidhyarthi Bhavan. Though there’s no car-parking facility around it, the restaurant has been attracting dosa lovers because of its unique taste,” Murty said, according to Times of India.