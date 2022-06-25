 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What an astrologer told Harsh Goenka and how the prediction came true

Moneycontrol News
Jun 25, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared the story of an astrologer who predicted he would go on to do bigger things in life.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares life hacks with his Twitter followers.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka welcomed the weekend with a lighthearted post. On Friday evening, he shared the story of an astrologer who predicted he would go on to do bigger things in life. As chairman of the RPG Group, it’s safe to say that Goenka did, indeed, go on to do great things. But the astrologer’s prediction came true in quite a different way as well – as the hilarious ending to Goenka’s post explained.

“When I was a kid, an astrologer had predicted I will keep on doing bigger things in life,” wrote Harsh Goenka on Twitter. “Very accurate prediction! I have moved from S~ M~ L~ XL~ XXL~ XXXL,” he added.
Thousands of Twitter users were amused by Goenka’s joke. Take a look at some of the reactions his post has received. While some shared stories of their own brushes with astrology, others bemoaned their weight gain. Many also praised Goenka's sense of humour.


The chairman of RPG Group is an active Twitter user with 1.7 million followers on the microblogging platform. His posts range from funny to serious and thought-provoking.

TAGS: #Harsh Goenka #RPG Group
first published: Jun 25, 2022 12:48 pm
