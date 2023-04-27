 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: WFI's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to sexual harassment charges: 'I prefer to die'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers including a minor. No has been filed against him yet.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by top wrestlers in the country, including (right) Sakshi Malik. (Image credit: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh /Facebook, @PaglaNation/Twitter)

After top wrestlers resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday, accusing him of sexual harassment, Singh on Thursday reacted to the charges on camera.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Singh claimed that he would prefer dying than feeling helpless, without directly acknowledging or refuting the charges levelled against him.

"Mitron, the day I analyse my life to check what I found and lost and the day I realise that my days of putting up with a struggle have come to an end, the day I realise that I am helpless... I would prefer to not live a life like this and would rather prefer to embrace death," WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said in Hindi.

Singh has been accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers including a minor during his tenure at the WFI and yet no FIR has been filed against him even though the wrestlers had brought the matter to the attention of the Delhi Police, the Delhi Commission For Women and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The fresh protest against Singh has been spearheaded by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the Supreme Court if an FIR is not lodged against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh even as Sports Ministry stalled the Federation's election on May 7 and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to conduct polls.