 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Rains, hailstorm in parts of Delhi

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The eastern and northern parts of Delhi witnessed rain and hailstorm, it said.

This spell of rain is likely to provide some relief from the heatwave that was predicted to return in the last week of March. (Representative image-ANI)

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing some respite from the warm weather.

More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The eastern and northern parts of Delhi witnessed rain and hailstorm, it said.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph would occur over northeast Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri) and adjoining areas, according to the weather department.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. Hail precipitation would occur over Burari, Civil lines, Kashmere Gate, Delhi University and Noida, and adjoining areas, the IMD stated.