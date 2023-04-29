 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Humidity can complicate heat stress burden for Global South

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

As temperatures globally reach record-level highs and urban areas are facing increased heat stress, the Global South contends with an additional complicating factor – urban humid heat.

Researchers have found that heat stress burden, that comes with increasing temperatues, is not only dependent on local climate, but also on humidity, which can erase the cooling benefits that would come from trees and vegetation.

Their study, led by Yale School of the Environment (YSE), US, investigated the combined effect of temperature and humidity on urban heat stress using observational data and an urban climate model calculation.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

