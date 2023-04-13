 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 2-4 degrees rise in temperature in Odisha and Bengal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

"Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," stated IMD in its everyday weather report.

Few particular regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are undergoing a rise in maximum temperature

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a prediction on heatwave conditions in multiple states where temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next five days.

"Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," IMD said in its weather report on Thursday.

Few particular regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are undergoing a rise in maximum temperature which is hovering around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The mercury stayed below 40 degrees in other parts of the country. Some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and adjoining East India are also currently witnessing temperatures that are 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal range.